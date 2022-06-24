Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Purchases 6,277 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,277 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for about 0.8% of Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $3,938,246,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $234,465,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $139,410,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 6,603,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 16,104,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $717,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232,964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $32.08 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $30.86 and a 1 year high of $50.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.35.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 32.84%. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BAC. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upgraded Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.99.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

