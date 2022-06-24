Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $1,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. New Harbor Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. New Harbor Financial Group LLC now owns 20,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 153.0% in the first quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 170,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,627,000 after acquiring an additional 103,352 shares during the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at $324,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the first quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 17,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust stock opened at $14.34 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $13.56 and a 12-month high of $16.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.71.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical gold bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Gold Trust was formed on August 28, 2009 and is domiciled in Canada.

