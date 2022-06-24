Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Decreases Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lessened its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,739 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 9,213 shares during the quarter. CVS Health accounts for 1.1% of Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $6,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CVS. State Street Corp increased its holdings in CVS Health by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,810,314 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,860,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,168 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in CVS Health by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,821,477 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,870,096,000 after purchasing an additional 414,724 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,099,200 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,273,690,000 after buying an additional 408,181 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 14,514,784 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,497,345,000 after buying an additional 3,361,760 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $1,346,805,000. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 5,346 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.70, for a total transaction of $559,726.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 55,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total transaction of $5,543,096.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,202.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,659 shares of company stock valued at $7,882,993 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVS opened at $92.37 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $79.33 and a 1-year high of $111.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $121.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.42.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $76.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.30 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 2.67%. CVS Health’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CVS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.05.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

