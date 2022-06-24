BMO Capital Markets Boosts STEP Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SNVVF) Price Target to C$11.00

STEP Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SNVVF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$7.50 to C$11.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of STEP Energy Services from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$7.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of STEP Energy Services from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 16th.

OTCMKTS:SNVVF opened at $3.70 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.31. STEP Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $4.80.

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fracturing, and wireline solutions to service the oil and gas industry in Canada and the United States. It also provides chemical laboratory solutions; fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and standalone projects; and nitrogen pumping solutions for coiled tubing and hydraulic fracturing operations, as well as cased hole wireline and open hole wireline services.

