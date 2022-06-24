BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) Shares Sold by Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA – Get Rating) by 61.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,372 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 9,995 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund were worth $79,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MUA. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $172,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,018 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. 10.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MUA opened at $11.88 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.15. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.70 and a twelve month high of $17.38.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0455 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Profile

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

