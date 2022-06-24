BlackRock Future Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:BFTR) Trading 0.7% Higher

BlackRock Future Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:BFTR – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $24.11 and last traded at $24.00. 1,411 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 2,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.84.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.73.

Get BlackRock Future Innovators ETF alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Future Innovators ETF by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 14,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 5,459 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Future Innovators ETF by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in BlackRock Future Innovators ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Future Innovators ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,854,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Future Innovators ETF by 121.3% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 89,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,450,000 after buying an additional 48,780 shares during the period.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Future Innovators ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Future Innovators ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.