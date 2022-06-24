BinaryX (BNX) Trading Down 4.9% This Week

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. One BinaryX coin can now be bought for about $132.42 or 0.00619492 BTC on exchanges. BinaryX has a total market capitalization of $267.86 million and $16.86 million worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BinaryX has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005164 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00005333 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004208 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.00 or 0.00182470 BTC.

Mars Protocol (MARS) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About BinaryX

BinaryX (BNX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BinaryX’s total supply is 2,485,629 coins and its circulating supply is 2,022,898 coins. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x

According to CryptoCompare, “BnrtxCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. It's meant to be used as a payment system for the BnR Technix website. “

BinaryX Coin Trading

