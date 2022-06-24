Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

BBGI opened at $1.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.52 and its 200 day moving average is $1.75. Beasley Broadcast Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $3.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.09 million, a P/E ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.23.

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.17. Beasley Broadcast Group had a net margin of 2.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.40%. The business had revenue of $55.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Beasley Broadcast Group will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Beasley Broadcast Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 398,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 5,666 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Beasley Broadcast Group by 19.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 38,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 6,312 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Beasley Broadcast Group during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Beasley Broadcast Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.33% of the company’s stock.

Beasley Broadcast Group Company Profile

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, Florida.

