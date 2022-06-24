Beacon (BECN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $352,025.43

Beacon (BECN) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. One Beacon coin can currently be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000932 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Beacon has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar. Beacon has a total market cap of $352,025.43 and $3,349.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Beacon Coin Profile

Beacon (BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. The official website for Beacon is www.beaconcrypto.org . Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Beacon

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beacon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beacon using one of the exchanges listed above.

