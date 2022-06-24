Bausch Health Companies (TSE:BHC) Trading 13.9% Higher

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (TSE:BHC – Get Rating)’s share price was up 13.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$10.76 and last traded at C$10.76. Approximately 207,083 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 712,237 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.45.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from C$34.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

The firm has a market cap of C$3.89 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$16.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$26.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,000.66, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Bausch Health Companies ( TSE:BHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.31 by C($0.40). The company had revenue of C$2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.63 billion. Analysts anticipate that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 6.144583 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bausch Health Companies news, Senior Officer Robert Allen Spurr sold 1,595 shares of Bausch Health Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.96, for a total transaction of C$44,595.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$688,276.55.

About Bausch Health Companies (TSE:BHC)

Bausch Health Companies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through five segments: Bausch + Lomb, Salix, International Rx, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.