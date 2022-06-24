Bausch Health Companies (TSE:BHC) Trading 13.9% Higher

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (TSE:BHC – Get Rating)’s share price was up 13.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$10.76 and last traded at C$10.76. Approximately 207,083 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 712,237 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.45.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from C$34.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th.
The firm has a market cap of C$3.89 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$16.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$26.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,000.66, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.59.
In other Bausch Health Companies news, Senior Officer Robert Allen Spurr sold 1,595 shares of Bausch Health Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.96, for a total transaction of C$44,595.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$688,276.55.
About Bausch Health Companies (TSE:BHC)
Bausch Health Companies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through five segments: Bausch + Lomb, Salix, International Rx, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.
