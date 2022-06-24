Barclays Raises Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) Price Target to GBX 2,300

Associated British Foods (LON:ABF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from GBX 1,647 ($20.17) to GBX 2,300 ($28.17) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ABF. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a GBX 1,850 ($22.66) price objective on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Monday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($28.17) price objective on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,170 ($26.58).

Shares of LON ABF opened at GBX 1,611.50 ($19.74) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £12.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,634.04 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,793.75. Associated British Foods has a 1 year low of GBX 1,462.50 ($17.91) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,364 ($28.96). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.25, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 13.80 ($0.17) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Associated British Foods’s payout ratio is currently 0.27%.

In other news, insider Graham Allan purchased 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,560 ($19.11) per share, with a total value of £34,320 ($42,038.22).

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

