Barclays Cuts GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Price Target to $104.00

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $118.00 to $104.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on GDDY. Piper Sandler raised shares of GoDaddy from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $94.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GoDaddy has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $101.40.
Shares of GoDaddy stock opened at $67.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. GoDaddy has a fifty-two week low of $64.81 and a fifty-two week high of $90.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.57. The company has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 38.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.97.
In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,987 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.51, for a total transaction of $171,895.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,382,652.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 3,637 shares of company stock valued at $294,262 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in GoDaddy by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in GoDaddy by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 947 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in GoDaddy by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Tobam increased its position in GoDaddy by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 872 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in GoDaddy by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.
GoDaddy Company Profile (Get Rating)
GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.
