Barclays Analysts Give Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) a €52.50 Price Target

Barclays set a €52.50 ($55.26) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €60.25 ($63.42) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Warburg Research set a €51.00 ($53.68) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €49.00 ($51.58) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, April 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €40.00 ($42.11) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a €30.00 ($31.58) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Get Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA alerts:

Shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA stock opened at €27.56 ($29.01) on Tuesday. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €60.16 ($63.33) and a 52 week high of €80.00 ($84.21). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €32.34 and a 200-day moving average price of €33.65.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.