Bar Harbor Trust Services Sells 4,180 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Bar Harbor Trust Services trimmed its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,717 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 4,180 shares during the period. FedEx comprises approximately 2.1% of Bar Harbor Trust Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Bar Harbor Trust Services’ holdings in FedEx were worth $6,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in FedEx by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,674,920 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,312,801,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031,046 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at about $593,029,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in FedEx by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,148,723 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $295,463,000 after acquiring an additional 323,340 shares during the period. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN raised its stake in FedEx by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 1,447,324 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $374,336,000 after acquiring an additional 298,865 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,326,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FDX shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on FedEx from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on FedEx from $310.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on FedEx from $331.00 to $291.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on FedEx from $300.00 to $312.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on FedEx from $265.00 to $276.00 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $296.10.

In related news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total transaction of $767,882.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 8.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FDX stock traded up $17.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $245.17. The company had a trading volume of 110,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,654,429. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $192.82 and a 52 week high of $304.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $212.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.11. The stock has a market cap of $63.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.31.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.80 by $0.07. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 5.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.01 earnings per share. Analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 20.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.75%.

FedEx Profile (Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.