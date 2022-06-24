Bar Harbor Trust Services Sells 353 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Bar Harbor Trust Services lessened its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services’ holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock traded up $2.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.44. 14,937 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,708,698. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $76.77 and a 1 year high of $105.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.35 and a 200-day moving average of $91.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.42.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 15.16%. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 43.10%.

In related news, insider Mark J. Bulanda sold 4,574 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total transaction of $445,278.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EMR shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $114.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.12.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

