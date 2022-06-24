Bar Harbor Trust Services Purchases 529 Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Bar Harbor Trust Services raised its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 529 shares during the quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services’ holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ELS. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 172,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,490,000 after buying an additional 20,800 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after buying an additional 2,635 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 344,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,881,000 after buying an additional 104,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 197.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 42,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,314,000 after buying an additional 28,152 shares in the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ELS stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 894,485. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.57 and a 52 week high of $88.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.28. The stock has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.71, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.59.

Equity LifeStyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.25). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The company had revenue of $360.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.89%.

ELS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.20.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

