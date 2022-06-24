Bar Harbor Trust Services Has $494,000 Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Bar Harbor Trust Services lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Trust Services’ holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 83.4% during the 4th quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. CNB Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $1.17 on Friday, reaching $92.35. 63,372 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,340,537. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.43 and its 200-day moving average is $104.41. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $86.63 and a one year high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

