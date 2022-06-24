Bar Harbor Trust Services Has $2.28 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Bar Harbor Trust Services grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 33.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,591 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services’ holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American National Bank increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 180.6% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $4.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $201.49. 22,383 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,086,021. The business’s 50 day moving average is $213.75 and its 200 day moving average is $229.68. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $188.89 and a 52 week high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

