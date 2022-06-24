Bangor Savings Bank Raises Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Bangor Savings Bank increased its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,724 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PYPL. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 203.6% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique Lores purchased 1,100 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $73.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.47 and a 52-week high of $310.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.75. The firm has a market cap of $85.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.40.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.04). PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on PayPal from $215.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on PayPal from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com cut PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on PayPal from $137.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on PayPal from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.71.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

