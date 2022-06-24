Bangor Savings Bank Purchases 644 Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Bangor Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,434 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in MasTec were worth $1,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 4,463 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in MasTec by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,160,052 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $273,123,000 after purchasing an additional 565,274 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in MasTec by 1,824.7% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 165,816 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,443,000 after purchasing an additional 157,201 shares during the period. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. raised its position in MasTec by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. now owns 129,059 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,241,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in MasTec in the 4th quarter worth $82,000. 68.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MasTec alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MTZ shares. TheStreet cut shares of MasTec from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of MasTec from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MasTec in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of MasTec from $116.00 to $100.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MasTec currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.64.

Shares of NYSE MTZ opened at $70.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.20. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 1.26. MasTec, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.31 and a 52-week high of $109.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.49.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MasTec Company Profile (Get Rating)

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.