Bangor Savings Bank Purchases 5,868 Shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Bangor Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 94,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,868 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $2,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in MDU Resources Group by 83.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in MDU Resources Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in MDU Resources Group in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on MDU Resources Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of MDU Resources Group stock opened at $27.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.79. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.92 and a 52 week high of $33.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.2175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is 49.43%.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as operates 3,500 miles of transmission lines and 4,800 miles of distribution lines.

