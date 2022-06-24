Bangor Savings Bank Buys 383 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,351 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $3,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ENB. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Command Bank lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 601 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Enbridge by 153.3% in the 4th quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 775 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

ENB opened at $40.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.51 and its 200-day moving average is $43.00. The company has a market cap of $82.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.77. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.21 and a 1-year high of $47.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $11.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.76 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 10.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.669 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.16%.

ENB has been the topic of several research reports. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. TD Securities increased their price target on Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Enbridge in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.42.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

