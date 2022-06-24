Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) Announces $0.00 Monthly Dividend

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.003 per share by the bank on Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st.

Shares of Banco Bradesco stock opened at $2.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $30.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.08. Banco Bradesco has a fifty-two week low of $2.54 and a fifty-two week high of $4.26.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 17.68%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Banco Bradesco stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. ( NYSE:BBDO Get Rating ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,411 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

