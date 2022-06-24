Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.00

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.003 per share by the bank on Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st.

Banco Bradesco has a payout ratio of 6.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Banco Bradesco to earn $0.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.1%.

BBD stock opened at $3.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Banco Bradesco has a twelve month low of $2.95 and a twelve month high of $5.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.69.

Banco Bradesco ( NYSE:BBD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Banco Bradesco will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Banco Bradesco by 15.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 47,036 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 6,254 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 38.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 164,575 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 45,641 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 36.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,506 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 4,407 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco during the first quarter valued at $470,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

