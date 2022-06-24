Banano (BAN) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $75,091.00

Banano (BAN) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. Banano has a market capitalization of $6.40 million and approximately $75,091.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Banano coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0047 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Banano has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.57 or 0.00130185 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004718 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004721 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.07 or 0.00066445 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004726 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002360 BTC.

Banano Coin Profile

Banano (CRYPTO:BAN) is a coin. Its launch date was September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 1,918,874,706 coins and its circulating supply is 1,359,922,466 coins. Banano’s official message board is medium.com/banano . The official website for Banano is banano.cc . Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

Buying and Selling Banano

