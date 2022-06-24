Ballantyne Strong (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Ballantyne Strong, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.51. Ballantyne Strong shares last traded at $2.37, with a volume of 58,127 shares changing hands.
The company has a market cap of $45.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.20.
Ballantyne Strong (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.05 million for the quarter. Ballantyne Strong had a net margin of 72.56% and a return on equity of 0.84%.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BTN. Gator Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ballantyne Strong in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its position in Ballantyne Strong by 303.8% in the 1st quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 60,563 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 45,563 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Ballantyne Strong by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 756,919 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,331,000 after buying an additional 12,149 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Ballantyne Strong by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,123 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 5,059 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.59% of the company’s stock.
About Ballantyne Strong (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN)
Ballantyne Strong, Inc operates in the entertainment industry worldwide. The company manufactures and distributes projection screens and customized screen support systems directly, as well as through third-party distributors and integrators. It also distributes other products and provides technical support services to the cinema exhibition industry, theme parks, schools, museums, and other entertainment-related markets.
