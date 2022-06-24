B. Riley Lowers iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) to Neutral

B. Riley cut shares of iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on IMBI. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of iMedia Brands from $22.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of iMedia Brands from $20.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th.

iMedia Brands stock opened at $1.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.81. iMedia Brands has a 12-month low of $1.13 and a 12-month high of $8.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80.

iMedia Brands ( NASDAQ:IMBI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.07). iMedia Brands had a negative return on equity of 37.43% and a negative net margin of 5.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that iMedia Brands will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other iMedia Brands news, CEO Tim Peterman purchased 32,573 shares of iMedia Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.07 per share, with a total value of $99,999.11. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 622,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,911,962.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eyal Lalo purchased 390,880 shares of iMedia Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.07 per share, for a total transaction of $1,200,001.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,223,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,825,583.19. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 18.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Potomac Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iMedia Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $720,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iMedia Brands by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 8,406 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of iMedia Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of iMedia Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $298,000. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in iMedia Brands by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 82,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 19,314 shares during the last quarter. 33.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iMedia Brands, Inc operates as an interactive media company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Consumer Brands, and Media Commerce Services. The company operates television networks, including ShopHQ that offers jewelry and watches, home, beauty and health, and fashion and accessories; ShopBulldogTV, which provides male-oriented products and services; ShopHQHealth that offers women and men products and services focused on health and wellness categories, such as physical, mental and spiritual health, financial and motivational wellness, weight management, and telehealth medical services; ShopJewelryHQ for jewelry products and services; and 1-2-3.tv, a retailing marketplace for live and automated auctions.

