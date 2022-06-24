B. Riley Downgrades American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) to Neutral

B. Riley lowered shares of American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. B. Riley currently has $12.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $25.00.

AOUT has been the topic of several other research reports. CL King lowered their target price on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

Get American Outdoor Brands alerts:

AOUT stock opened at $10.48 on Tuesday. American Outdoor Brands has a fifty-two week low of $9.16 and a fifty-two week high of $36.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.83. The stock has a market cap of $139.93 million, a PE ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.35.

In other American Outdoor Brands news, CFO Hugh Andrew Fulmer acquired 3,700 shares of American Outdoor Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.55 per share, for a total transaction of $50,135.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AOUT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 0.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,069,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,266,000 after buying an additional 9,910 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 16.0% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 2,905 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 109.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 930,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,859,000 after buying an additional 486,908 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 1.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 105,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 15.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 103,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after buying an additional 14,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

About American Outdoor Brands (Get Rating)

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; lifestyle products, such as premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Outdoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Outdoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.