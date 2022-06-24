Azuki Price Tops $0.0135 on Exchanges (AZUKI)

Azuki (AZUKI) traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 24th. In the last week, Azuki has traded up 16.7% against the US dollar. One Azuki coin can currently be bought for $0.0135 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular exchanges. Azuki has a market capitalization of $151,911.65 and $101.00 worth of Azuki was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Azuki

Azuki’s total supply is 11,310,690 coins and its circulating supply is 11,284,984 coins. Azuki’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Azuki is dokidoki.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. AZUKI is a secondary token created for the up-coming Doki Doki NFT DaPP and full-service NFT platform. “

Buying and Selling Azuki

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Azuki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Azuki should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Azuki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

