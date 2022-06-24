AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Given a $20.00 Price Target at Stephens

Stephens set a $20.00 price objective on AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on AZEK from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Bank of America raised AZEK from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Zelman & Associates raised AZEK from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup reduced their target price on AZEK from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered AZEK from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AZEK presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $30.07.

AZEK stock opened at $17.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.71. AZEK has a 1-year low of $15.52 and a 1-year high of $46.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.62.

AZEK ( NYSE:AZEK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. AZEK had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $396.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AZEK will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in AZEK by 151.7% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 79,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 48,021 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in AZEK by 135.4% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 392,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,759,000 after purchasing an additional 225,952 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in AZEK by 361.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 719,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,869,000 after purchasing an additional 563,637 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in AZEK by 15.5% during the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 19,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in AZEK during the first quarter worth approximately $234,000. 96.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and moulding, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

