Axon Enterprise (NYSE:AXON) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise (NYSE:AXON – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday.
AXON opened at $91.03 on Tuesday. Axon Enterprise has a 1 year low of $82.49 and a 1 year high of $209.00.
Axon Enterprise Company Profile (Get Rating)
