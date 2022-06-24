Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDV) Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDV – Get Rating) fell 1.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $52.00 and last traded at $52.51. 560,596 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 145% from the average session volume of 228,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.19.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.51 and its 200-day moving average is $61.41.

Get Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 256.2% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 13,533 shares during the last quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC lifted its position in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC now owns 48,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.