Aurox Market Capitalization Hits $9.06 Million (URUS)

Aurox (URUS) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 23rd. In the last week, Aurox has traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar. One Aurox coin can now be purchased for $17.35 or 0.00082426 BTC on exchanges. Aurox has a total market capitalization of $9.06 million and $397,548.00 worth of Aurox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aurox Coin Profile

Aurox (CRYPTO:URUS) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2021. Aurox’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 521,929 coins. Aurox’s official Twitter account is @getaurox

According to CryptoCompare, “The Urus Token will power a decentralized lending and borrowing platform integrated with a trading platform with 4X margin lending capabilities. “

Aurox Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aurox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aurox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

