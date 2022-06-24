Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Makes New Investment in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 4,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Regent Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mosaic by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 54,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of Mosaic by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 7,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. grew its position in shares of Mosaic by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 6,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Mosaic by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mosaic by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MOS opened at $45.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.57. The Mosaic Company has a one year low of $28.26 and a one year high of $79.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.58 and its 200-day moving average is $53.54.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 23.80% and a net margin of 18.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 13.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is a boost from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. Mosaic’s payout ratio is presently 8.50%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MOS. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Mosaic from $49.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Mosaic from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. HSBC downgraded shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.44.

In related news, Director Denise C. Johnson sold 24,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,587,755.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gregory L. Ebel acquired 15,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.49 per share, for a total transaction of $990,444.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 80,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,083,517.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,039 shares of company stock worth $6,499,395 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

