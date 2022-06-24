Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Has $2.50 Million Holdings in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,455 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the quarter. iShares US Consumer Goods ETF accounts for 1.0% of Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. owned about 0.24% of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF worth $2,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IYK. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 141.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Wealth Management Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000.

NYSEARCA:IYK opened at $192.62 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $201.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.11. iShares US Consumer Goods ETF has a 52 week low of $178.49 and a 52 week high of $215.41.

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

