Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 143.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,495 shares during the quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Yale University acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $453,589,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 76,809,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,799,012,000 after buying an additional 7,282,575 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 64,290,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,179,815,000 after acquiring an additional 6,477,042 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 42,052,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,079,936,000 after acquiring an additional 5,362,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 326.4% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,841,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $140,542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175,075 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VWO opened at $41.31 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $40.02 and a 52-week high of $54.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.27.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

