Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Buys 2,962 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,797 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cohen Klingenstein LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6,307.8% during the 4th quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC now owns 326,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,088,000 after purchasing an additional 321,696 shares during the last quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,911,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,724,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,978,000 after acquiring an additional 166,984 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 508,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,533,000 after acquiring an additional 113,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,889,000.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $199.67 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.71. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $186.95 and a fifty-two week high of $306.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

