Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Boosts Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,586 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $944,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,104,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,588,000 after acquiring an additional 485,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanlon Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,018,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $40.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.32. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $53.49.

