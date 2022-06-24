Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Acquires New Position in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 34,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. owned about 0.05% of Barings BDC at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 108.6% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 28,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 2,987 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barings BDC during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 4,645 shares during the period. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Stephen R. Byers bought 16,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.25 per share, for a total transaction of $164,358.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,035 shares in the company, valued at $164,358.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 18,121 shares of company stock worth $185,749. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BBDC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Barings BDC from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Barings BDC from $13.00 to $12.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.06.

BBDC stock opened at $9.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Barings BDC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.18 and a 12-month high of $11.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.53.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The business had revenue of $43.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.20 million. Barings BDC had a net margin of 51.33% and a return on equity of 7.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.39%. Barings BDC’s payout ratio is presently 87.27%.

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

