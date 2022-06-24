Aurizon (OTCMKTS:QRNNF) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Shares of Aurizon Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:QRNNF – Get Rating) were down 1.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.63 and last traded at $2.63. Approximately 260 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 1,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.67.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.65.

About Aurizon (OTCMKTS:QRNNF)

Aurizon Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a rail freight operator in Australia. The company operates through Network, Coal, Bulk, and Other segments. It transports various commodities, including mining, agricultural, industrial, and retail products; and retail goods and groceries across small and big towns, and cities, as well as coal and iron ore.

