Aurizon (OTCMKTS:QRNNF) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Shares of Aurizon Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:QRNNF – Get Rating) were down 1.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.63 and last traded at $2.63. Approximately 260 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 1,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.67.
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.65.
About Aurizon (OTCMKTS:QRNNF)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aurizon (QRNNF)
- It’s A Comfortable Time To Buy Steelcase
- Worthington Posts Strong Results, But Earnings Fall On One-Off Adjustments
- A Tasty Entry Point Into Darden Restaurants International
- NXP Semiconductors: Strong Earnings & New Microcontrollers for Electric Vehicles
- Lithium Stocks Are Offering Unprecedented Opportunity To Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Aurizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.