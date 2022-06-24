Atlas Brown Inc. Sells 1,200 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Atlas Brown Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 49.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 6,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter worth $300,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 19,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,200,000 after buying an additional 5,459 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthstream Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,073,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

Shares of IWB stock traded up $3.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $211.91. 21,145 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,146,902. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $223.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.59. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $199.56 and a 52-week high of $267.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.