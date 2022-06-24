Atlas Brown Inc. Purchases 326 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Atlas Brown Inc. increased its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the quarter. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $256,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,058,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NEE. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 target price on NextEra Energy in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered NextEra Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.86.

NEE stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.24. The stock had a trading volume of 56,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,148,210. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.42. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.22 and a twelve month high of $93.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.32, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.90.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 8.97%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 229.73%.

In other news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian purchased 10,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $70.19 per share, with a total value of $701,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $350,950. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

