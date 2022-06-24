Atlas Brown Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,521 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BA. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Boeing by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,786,905 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,198,021,000 after acquiring an additional 136,818 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Boeing by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,367,929 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,691,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210,908 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,616,520 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,729,452,000 after purchasing an additional 207,904 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,013,641 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,009,346,000 after buying an additional 193,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Boeing by 165.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,377,572 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,015,817,000 after buying an additional 2,725,602 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BA. Royal Bank of Canada set a $220.00 price objective on Boeing in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $239.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $219.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $306.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.83.

BA traded up $6.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $139.97. The stock had a trading volume of 94,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,098,987. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.13. The company has a market capitalization of $82.81 billion, a PE ratio of -16.20 and a beta of 1.48. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $113.02 and a twelve month high of $252.30.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The business had revenue of $13.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.53) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.