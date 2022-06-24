Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Arvinas’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.03) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.52) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.04) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.46) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.98) EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Europe dropped their target price on Arvinas from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Arvinas to $103.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Arvinas in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Arvinas in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush downgraded Arvinas from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $96.88.

Get Arvinas alerts:

Shares of Arvinas stock opened at $42.42 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.91. Arvinas has a 1 year low of $34.90 and a 1 year high of $108.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 2.07.

Arvinas ( NASDAQ:ARVN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by ($0.29). Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 29.38% and a negative net margin of 326.72%. The firm had revenue of $24.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.51 million. Arvinas’s quarterly revenue was up 340.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arvinas will post -4.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Briggs Morrison sold 20,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total value of $1,392,582.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,976 shares in the company, valued at $1,327,205.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARVN. Nextech Invest AG acquired a new position in Arvinas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,595,000. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. acquired a new position in Arvinas in the first quarter valued at approximately $18,193,000. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP lifted its stake in Arvinas by 83.0% in the first quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP now owns 491,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,067,000 after buying an additional 222,814 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Arvinas by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 522,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,902,000 after buying an additional 176,712 shares during the period. Finally, Frazier Management LLC acquired a new position in Arvinas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,451,000. 84.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arvinas Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates include Bavdegalutamide, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC); ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer; and ARV-766 an investigational orally bioavailable PROTAC protein degrader for the treatment of men with mCRPC.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.