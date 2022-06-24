ARMOR Price Tops $0.0069 (ARMOR)

ARMOR (ARMOR) traded 6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 23rd. During the last week, ARMOR has traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar. ARMOR has a market cap of $1.21 million and $18,658.00 worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ARMOR coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0069 or 0.00000033 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004737 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $23.14 or 0.00109715 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $88.29 or 0.00418694 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00077298 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002335 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00013836 BTC.

About ARMOR

ARMOR’s launch date was January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 175,417,559 coins. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ coverage for user funds across various protocols. Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system. “

Buying and Selling ARMOR

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARMOR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ARMOR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ARMOR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

