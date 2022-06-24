Arlington Partners LLC Sells 7,307 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Arlington Partners LLC reduced its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,307 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies makes up about 1.1% of Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $3,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 6.6% in the first quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 372.2% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 305,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,321,000 after purchasing an additional 241,070 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 112,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,678,000 after purchasing an additional 23,852 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,853,000. Finally, Allied Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,872,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the period. 79.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.91.

Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $91.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.06. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.00 and a fifty-two week high of $106.02. The stock has a market cap of $136.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 78.85%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

