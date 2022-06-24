Arlington Partners LLC Has $2.37 Million Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,582 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $998,216.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,581 shares in the company, valued at $5,700,732.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $1,713,023.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 73,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,900,414.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $108.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.06. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.46 and a 1 year high of $179.10. The company has a market capitalization of $169.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 32.19%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NKE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on NIKE in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on NIKE from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on NIKE from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush lowered their price target on NIKE from $163.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on NIKE from $157.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.85.

NIKE Company Profile (Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.