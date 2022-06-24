Arlington Partners LLC Grows Position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,514,000 after purchasing an additional 5,785 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 60,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,292,000 after buying an additional 6,656 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,537,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 27,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of TPL opened at $1,458.12 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,474.83 and a 200 day moving average of $1,311.45. The company has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of 35.54 and a beta of 2.07. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 52-week low of $946.29 and a 52-week high of $1,756.00.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $12.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $13.82 by ($1.18). The firm had revenue of $147.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 60.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were issued a $23.00 dividend. This represents a $92.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.31%. This is an increase from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.25%.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

