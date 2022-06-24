Arlington Partners LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYE)

Arlington Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYE – Get Rating) by 99.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229,756 shares during the quarter. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DVYE. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC boosted its stake in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 125,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,818,000 after buying an additional 25,830 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 18,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 6,608 shares during the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 71,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 6,568 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 58,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,820 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:DVYE opened at $26.42 on Friday. iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $26.30 and a 1 year high of $40.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.06.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.