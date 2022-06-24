Arlington Partners LLC Buys 659 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 47.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,050 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the quarter. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.1% during the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 4,770 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 779 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,892 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Raymond James raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.79.

In other news, Director John Edward Caldwell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.28, for a total transaction of $1,092,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,556.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,966 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,896,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 524,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,437,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,146 shares of company stock valued at $8,560,700. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $82.43 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.43 and a 1 year high of $164.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market cap of $133.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.21.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.19. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 17.98%. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

